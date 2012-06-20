Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

You've heard about Lake Charles Lakefront development for years. There have been several close calls, but so far no development. Tonight, that may have changed, as the Lake Charles City Council made a deal with the Mardi Gras Boardwalk group.

It's not easy running a fire department these days, that's why the brand new fire truck that rolled into DeQuincy today is such a big deal.

In sports, college football's post-season is going to change. The BCS has been revamped so college football will have its own final four.

