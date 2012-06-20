Singing couple entertains SWLA kids

A traveling husband and wife singer-songwriter group is in the SWLA area to entertain kids.

They are the Kinders and they weave stories together through songs. But the music isn't the only thing that's impressive, it's their ability to keep the kids' attention and even get them to interact with the show. Kids dance and clap while the artists play banjos and guitars.

The Kinders hit the library circuit this week, performing in Vinton, Starks, Iowa, Hayes and Westlake.

"Our programs are very interactive the kids will be moving, dancing, jumping, singing, and laughing," Brian Kinder said. "We have some good positive messages sewn in also and we are just very proud of what we get to do and we are thankful to be down here."

The Kinders get inspiration for their songs from their own life and from their friends.

