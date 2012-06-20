1 dead after single car crash in Vernon Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Harvey Crossing Road near LA Highway 464 Tuesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. Ricky Keel, 32, was driving northbound on Harvey Crossing Road when he lost control while exiting the left side of the road way.

The vehicle collided with a tree, overturned and engulfed in flames.

Authorities said Keel was wearing his seatbelt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

