Home total loss after Wednesday morning fire

A house was completely damaged after a fire Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Tenth Street in Lake Charles.

According to the Lake Charles Fire Department, the fire happened around 1 a.m. in the southeast bedroom near the bed and traveled throughout the home.

The fire department said the home is a total loss.

No one was home during the fire. The cause is still unknown.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

