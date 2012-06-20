Home total loss after Wednesday morning fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Home total loss after Wednesday morning fire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A house was completely damaged after a fire Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Tenth Street in Lake Charles.

According to the Lake Charles Fire Department, the fire happened around 1 a.m. in the southeast bedroom near the bed and traveled throughout the home.

The fire department said the home is a total loss.

No one was home during the fire. The cause is still unknown.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.  

