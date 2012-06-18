Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

There have been a number of players in the Lake Charles Lakefront saga, now it appears the Port of Lake Charles could be the latest. It's talking about a Kemah, Texas style development.

Another win for baseball great Roger Clemens. The former pitcher was found not guilty of lying to Congress about using steroids.

A bizarre chain of events on Interstate 10 in New Orleans, leaves a woman dead, and a man facing a manslaughter charge.

