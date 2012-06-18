Updates in the Enterprise Blvd. expansion project

After breaking ground in Jan. 2011 on the Enterprise Blvd. expansion project, the City of Lake Charles and the Department of Public Works have updates on the progression of the project.

Lake area residents may have noticed that the overpass just north of I-10 has been closed for some time. According to Mister Edwards, Director of the Dept. of Public Works, that will change. Possibly, as soon as later this week.

At the beginning of the expansion project, Enterprise Blvd. stopped after the overpass near Geiffers Street. Part of phase 1 of the expansion was to reconstruct that roadway and once the overpass re-opens, that part of the phase will be completed.

The Dept. of Public Works hopes that the entire phase 1 will be complete towards the end of the year or early 2013. The completion of the phase will see Enterprise Blvd. expanded north to Katherine Street.

City Councilman, Marshall Simien says that there are roughly three or four more phases after this one that will result in an extended boulevard spanning 3 miles north to Highway 171. Which he and the city hopes will help rebuild a now deserted community.

More on later editions of 7News.

