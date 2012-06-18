Westlake man allegedly cooking meth in the woods

A Westlake man was arrested for allegedly cooking meth in a wooded area on the 300 block of Dalton Road in Westlake.

Louisiana State Police said they received a tip on Brandon Castile, 31, who was wanted on a fugitive warrant for a parole violation. On June 15, when authorities arrived at the scene, they found Castile in the woods.

He was arrested and charged with creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.