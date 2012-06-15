Friday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from KPLC newsroom...

Lake Charles police continue to search for a second suspect in a deadly shooting on North Cherry Street. Police say two gunmen opened fire yesterday, killing one person and wounding another, while children were in the house.

A Baton Rouge couple charged in the shocking death of their son. Investigators say he was severely beaten, and was even bitten.

A major medical breakthrough could detect thousands of medical problems before a child is born.

