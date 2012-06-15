Arrest made in North Cherry Street shooting

Lake Charles Police made an arrest in the North Cherry Street shooting on Thursday, June 14.

Lionel Jacobi Ruben, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. A second suspect is also being sought.

Chief Don Dixon tells KPLC that this was not a random shooting.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the second shooter. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the LCPD.

Officers found 26-year-old Shane Landry dead at the scene and an injured 62-year-old female who was taken immediately to the hospital. She is in stable condition.

Police say a 7 and 3-year-old were also in the home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed.

Ruben's bond is set at $1.5 million.



