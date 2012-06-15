New group sparks economy interest in SWLA

The Chamber of Commerce created Fusion Five to spark the interest of young people in the economy.

Thursday's luncheon featured a keynote address by Dr. Daryl Burckel of McNeese State University.

Dr. Burckel said, the economy of Southwest Louisiana is strong and will only get stronger.

"We are looking at over the next five years about 30 plus billion dollars of investment," Burckel said. "Fracking has made natural gas plentiful and we are in the natural place for that.

Burckel also said SWLA has the infrastructure, the resources for natural gas and the industry.

"If you look all across the gulf coast from Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, the natural gas industry has provided us with an ample supply a 100 year supply of natural gas that is now making certain industries much more profitable," Burckel said.

The next Fusion Five Young Professional's event is scheduled for June 21.

