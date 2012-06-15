Man found guilty of DWI in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office:

On June 14, 2012, Judge Clayton Davis found Clifton Forest Law, of Lake Charles, guilty of Driving While Intoxicated (Second Offense).

Judge Davis sentenced Law to six months in the parish jail; all but 21 days suspended, and placed Law on supervised probation with special conditions. Law was arrested on July 17, 2011, by Louisiana State Police.

At the time of his arrest, Law's Blood Alcohol Content was .172g percent, more than twice the legal limit. Law was previously convicted of a DWI in 2006 and currently has a DWI pending in Lake Charles City Court. Assistant District Attorney Marcus Myers prosecuted the case.

District Attorney John DeRosier and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office will continue to use every resource available to keep the streets of Calcasieu Parish safe from those who choose to drive while impaired.