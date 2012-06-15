Westlake parents suspected of drive-by shooting

The parents of son who was in a physical altercation allegedly conducted a drive-by and fired multiple rounds in Westlake.

According to Westlake Police, following an altercation that Frankie Shepherd and Lori Shepherd's son was involved in, the two suspects chased a victim in a vehicle driven by Lori.

The victim was struck by the vehicle during the chase and Frankie allegedly fired multiple rounds from the vehicle to intimidate the victim.

Frankie was arrested for assault by a drive-by shooting and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certa. Lori was charged with principal to assault by drive by shooting, aggravated battery and inciting a felony.

Frankie's bond is set at $350,000. Lori's bond is set at $50,000.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.



