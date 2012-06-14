Former loan company manager accused of theft

The former manager of Harbor Loans in Jennings is accused of stealing nearly a quarter of million dollars.

Louisiana State Police say 33-year-old Dashane Drake of Jennings would approve loans to customers then have those customers cash the check at a local bank or grocery store and give a portion of the loan back to her.



On June 14, 2012, state troopers, with assistance from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Drake for 128 counts of bank fraud and one count of theft over $1,500.00.

The total amount stolen is over $225,000.00.



Drake was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and is being held without bond.



Anyone who had a loan with Drake or has information related to this case is asked to contact Louisiana State Police detectives at 337-491-2903.



