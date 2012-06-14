LCPD investigating North Cherry Street homicide, victim identified

Lake Charles Police Department is currently working on leads to a reasoning behind the shooting that took place in North Lake Charles in the 600 block of North Cherry Street.

A 911 call in reference to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 14 brought Lake Charles Police to 611 North Cherry Street. The body of the victim, 26-year-old Shane Landry was found dead on the scene.

"We obviously at that point contacted investigators, paramedics who arrived and found no life," Chief Deputy Mark Kraus said.

Kraus said the cause of the shooting is still unknown and they will continue to figure out why this crime happened.

KPLC will stay on top of this case.

