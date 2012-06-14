Shoreline sand fence installation in Cameron

The following is a Press Release from the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana:

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is organizing a multi-day volunteer effort to create new sand dunes along the Cameron Parish shoreline in Southwest Louisiana. This area provides essential protection for Louisiana's inland communities and wetlands, especially the city of Lake Charles, and recent hurricanes have significantly weakened its shores. Volunteers will install 9,000 feet of sand fencing during this three-day event.

This project will assist in stabilizing and capturing sand in the hopes of building dunes, as well as create wildlife habitat and increase species diversity.

The event starts on June 14 - June 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteers may sign up for only one day or multiple days. All equipment (shovels, gloves, hammers, etc.) will be provided. Lunch and drinks will be provided to all volunteers. Minimum age for volunteers is 13, but all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

All volunteers may register at www.crcl.org or call the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana at 1-(888)-LACOAST for more information.

Directions and additional information will be provided to registered volunteers via email a few days prior to the event.