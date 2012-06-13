Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom.

Strong storms rumbled through southwest Louisiana this evening. We're hearing reports of damage in the DeRidder area. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will have the very latest on the severe weather threat.

Selling pets along the side of the road is now illegal in Louisiana. The new law comes with some stiff penalties.

More powerful testimony in the Jerry Sandusky child sex trial. The defense is fighting back, getting aggressive with some of the witnesses.

