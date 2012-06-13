Outages expected for some Jeff Davis Electric customers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Outages expected for some Jeff Davis Electric customers

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Jeff Davis Electric says there will be a planned power outage beginning at 6:00 a.m. on June 14, 2012 at the Tupper Substation.

This will affect Coushatta Tribe area, Fuselier Cover and Hwy 190 east and west of Elton.

This outage is necessary for emergency work.

