Alleged ATM thief sought

The following is a Press Release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

On May 24, 2012, the victim brought her grandson to Chuck E Cheese on E Prien Lake Rd for lunch. At approximately 1:00 p.m., she approached another patron (approximately 30 to 40 years of age in a blue sleeveless shirt) whom she mistakenly believed was an employee and asked her for assistance in getting $80 from a nearby ATM.

The victim provided the woman with her bank card and PIN. The woman left with the card and returned shortly thereafter with the requested $80. The victim later learned that the woman had removed an additional $200 from her account without permission.

If you can identify the woman, please contact Detective Dustin Gaudet with the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1456 ext 1223.