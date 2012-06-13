Habitual offender faces 65 years for gun charges

A man who allegedly murdered his grandmother in 2009 was sentenced to 65 years in prison for unrelated crimes.

On April 2012, Carl Webb of Lake Charles was found guilty of gun charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His sentence was enhanced because he was considered a fourth time habitual offender.

In February 2009 Webb allegedly murdered his grandmother, Helen Webb, in Topsy.

No word on when he will go to trial on the murder charge.

