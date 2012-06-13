Westlake man faces 120 years for child sex charges

An 80-year-old Westlake man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for more than two dozen counts of child sex charges.

Charles Bergeron faced his sentence on Wednesday.

In April 2012 Bergeron pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual battery and 12 counts of indecent behavior with juvenile and one count of second-degree sexual battery. His offense date was on August 20, 2003.



Bergeron originally faced more than 70 charges.

