Man wanted for alleged burglary in Beauregard - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man wanted for alleged burglary in Beauregard

(Source: BPSO) (Source: BPSO)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are looking for a man wanted for alleged burglary at a Laundromat in Beauregard Parish.

Rodney Burgess, 52, is described as a white male weighing 157 pounds, 5' 9" with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Burgess is also a person of interest in a case involving a large sum of money missing from a residence.

If you have any information regarding Burgess whereabouts call Beauregard Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1376 or 337-462-8918.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly