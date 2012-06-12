Man wanted for alleged burglary in Beauregard

Authorities are looking for a man wanted for alleged burglary at a Laundromat in Beauregard Parish.

Rodney Burgess, 52, is described as a white male weighing 157 pounds, 5' 9" with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Burgess is also a person of interest in a case involving a large sum of money missing from a residence.

If you have any information regarding Burgess whereabouts call Beauregard Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1376 or 337-462-8918.

