Westlake woman pleads not guilty to sex crimes

A Westlake woman accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Heather Daughdrill, 28, was charged with four counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, eight counts of sexual battery, three counts of second degree kidnapping, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators said Daughdrill was working at a summer bible camp the boy attended.

