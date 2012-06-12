Kids boost their skills at skate camp

Kids in the area are getting a chance to hit the ramps and rails during a skate camp.

Monday, June 11, marked the first day of the free skate camp at the Ward 3 Recreation Center.

Organizers of the camp say it's a great way to get kids out and stay moving.

"Kids don't have anywhere to skate...this takes up a lot of their time and really it does keep them out of trouble and keeps them occupied. It really keeps them in shape it's just one of the good things they can get into," Brahnsen Lopez, Camp Instructor, said.

"We had kids out here that were 4 and 5-years-old up into 16. So it worked out pretty well. A lot of the kids were hype and they learned stuff they never thought they can do," Chapman Farber, Camp Instructor, said.

The skate camp resumes Tuesday, June 12, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00p.m.

Copyright KPLC 2012. All rights reserved.