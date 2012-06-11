Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom.

A group of SWLA Girl Scouts is supposed to head home from Washington, D.C. tomorrow, but a problem with a bus and two bus companies could leave them stranded.

In DeQuincy, an alcohol ordinance that has stood since the 1940's will be changed. KPLC's Lee Peck was at that City Council meeting tonight and he'll tell us about the changes coming to the city.

A local family is fighting a very rare disease. Several members of the family have the rare and dangerous blood disorder. Health cast reporter Britney Glaser talked to the family about their struggle.

In weather, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says rain will return to the forecast for tomorrow.

And in sports, a former McNeese star gets his shot with an NBA team.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.