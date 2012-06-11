SWLA Girl Scouts could be stranded in Washington, D.C.

A group of southwest Louisiana Girl Scouts could be stranded in Washington, D.C.

Around 70 Girl Scouts are part of a group of more than 170 people that went to Washington, D.C. for the 100th Anniversary of the Girl Scouts.

The group traveled to Washington, D.C. on three buses. One of those buses no longer has functioning air conditioning and the windows do not roll down.

The group is trying to get a replacement bus, but that has proven difficult.

Organizers tell 7 News that the tour bus operator won't provide a new bus because the broken bus was sub-contracted. The sub-contractor says its unable to provide a replacement, because that's the only bus it has.

The Girl Scouts are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. around 4:00pm Tuesday afternoon.

