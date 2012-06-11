1 dead after construction accident in Cameron - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

1 dead after construction accident in Cameron

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A construction worker died after an industrial accident at the site of a new jail in Cameron Parish.

According to the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call on Monday around 11:18 a.m. about an industrial accident at the construction site of a new jail.

Officials later identified the worker as Pablo Trejo, 24, of Dallas, TX.

