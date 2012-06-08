Arrests made, stolen guns seized in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Lake Charles Police Department:



On Thursday, June 7 detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department were following up on a burglary and theft complaint where a large number of revolvers, pistols and long guns, including one semi automatic rifle were stolen from a Lake Charles residence.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Kirt Farquhar was able to establish Stacey Lynn Pugh as a suspect in the burglary and theft during which the guns and other items were stolen from the residence. As a result Detective Farquhar was able to obtain an arrest warrant for the arrest of Stacey Lynn Pugh, for burglary, theft, forgery and unauthorized use of an access card. Bond was set at $30,000 by 14th Judicial District Judge Clayton Davis.

Detectives were able to locate Stacey Pugh at a resident located on the 700 block of College Street. Because a large number of stolen weapons possible located in this residence on College Street, officers from Patrol Division, Detectives & SRT converged on the residence and served the arrest warrant.

During the course of serving the arrest warrant, Officers detained and later arrested Lenard Allen Corsey, 56. Corsey was book on possession of stolen property above $500. Also arrested was Stacey Pugh, 28. Both Corsey and Pugh were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

After serving the arrest warrant on Pugh, Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered numerous other items stolen during the burglary.