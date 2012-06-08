LDOE promotes new La. Scholarship Program

The Louisiana Department of Education is hosting a community meeting at the Lake Charles Central Library to discuss their new Louisiana Scholarship Program (LSP).

The meeting in Lake Charles is just one of many being held this month all over the state. Representatives from the St. Theodore Holy Family School in Moss Bluff are on site to answer any questions families and prospective students may have about the program and their school.

The LSP is designed to allow students the opportunity to attend approved non-public schools or high performing public school. For the 2012-2013 school year, 124 schools from 33 parishes have qualified to participate.

Eligible students must be enrolled in a C, D, or F rated school, must be a resident of Louisiana and meet income requirements.

The meet and greet will go until 5 p.m. on Friday.

