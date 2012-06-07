Fire in Lake Charles destroys a home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire consumed a house in north Lake Charles Thursday evening.

The fire at a home on Rene Street was reported around 9:00 p.m., just off Luke Power Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters believe everybody made it out of the home safely.

No word on a cause at this time.

