AARP, CPSO hosts defensive driving course

The AARP sponsored a defensive driving course at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in Lake Charles.

The course offered even the most experienced drivers' new information on safety tactics that will make driving much safer and prevent crashes.

"We bring you up to date with new state laws, we do reminders of things you probably learned and forgotten, we give lots of safety hints to prevent crashes and it is very important for the elderly to take this course and be more safe in their driving," AARP defensive driver coordinator Barbara McManus said.

While the course is designed for seniors, anyone is eligible to take the class.

"At this age I needed a refresher course with all the changes in the highways and byways, and I'm getting older my driving habits are changing and I wanted to keep up with all the latest," student Velma Scruggs said.

Those participating also earned a discount on their car insurance.

