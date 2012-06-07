Who let the dogs out! Dog competition rolls into Lake Charles

For the next few days, the Lake Charles Civic Center will serve as SWLA's very own master kennel, as the Acadiana Kennel Club of Lafayette partners with the Calcasieu Kennel Club to present this year's American Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned 'confirmation' dog shows.

A 'confirmation' show consists of dogs of any and every breed competing with like breeds for best coat, obedience and showmanship among other aesthetic qualities.

While this weekend's events won't involve dog tricks and spins, organizers say it makes for the perfect family outing.

The competition kicked off Thursday morning and will continue through Sunday afternoon with Lake Charles Mayor, Randy Roach presenting the Best of Show awards.

