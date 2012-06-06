Water outages planned in Beauregard Parish

An official with Beauregard Water District 3 tells 7 News that two water outages are planned for Thursday.

The first will happen from 8:30am to about 1:30pm along Highway 112 between Highway 171 and Highway 1146.

The second will happen between 1:30pm and 5:30pm on Longacre Road from the water well south to Highway 26.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.