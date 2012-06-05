Suspect, 17, jailed on $300K bond in Lake Charles shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting on the 3500 block of Greinwich Blvd in Lake Charles.

According to LCPD on June 5 around 1 a.m., they responded to a shooting complaint. A caller claimed that someone was shot. Upon arrival, police could not find any injuries on the victim.

After receiving the victim and witness statements, a 17-year-old, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The suspect's bond is set at $300,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.