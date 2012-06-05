SWLA summer arts camp in full swing

Calcasieu Parish School System and The Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will hold its summer arts camp at the Lake Charles Boston Academy.

This year's theme is "The Sound of Art" and classes offer a variety of visual arts media and performing arts.

"I'm excited about the kids, just to see their faces light up and see the excitement. It's a wonderful outlet for children, the arts stimulate them in ways, in an enrichment way it keeps them alert it helps them to solve problems, there's nothing more challenging I think than a blank sheet of paper," camp director Bobbie Yancey said.

Registration is will close this week. For more information [CLICK HERE].

