Sulphur police investigating robbery at Fifth Wheel

There was a robbery early Tuesday morning in Sulphur and police want to talk to some men who were in the store earlier.

Two men went into the Fifth Wheel Conoco, one of whom was brandishing a two-by-four. Police don't have any suspects but they do want to identify three men who were in the store earlier that morning.

The robbers struck at about 3:45 a.m. The men were dressed in black and wore bandanas over their faces. They got away with an undetermined amount of money according to Sulphur Police Public Information Officer Mel Estess. "A couple of them went into the store and demanded money from the register. The employee gave them an undetermined amount of money and they fled on foot. No other employee was in the store at the time. No one was injured," said Estess.

Estess says the two-by-four board was held as if to strike. "They had it up and had it as if they would hit him if he didn't give them the money," said Estess.

He says they have no suspects but want to talk to three men who entered the store about thirty minutes past midnight. "At 12:30 that morning three black males were in the store that we are calling people of interest. We would like to contact them and talk to them. And we are asking you all if you could help us identify these three, they might have some vital information that could help us in this investigation," said Estess.

Police released pictures of the three from surveillance video at the store. Again Estess emphasizes says the three are not suspects but may have information needed by detectives who are investigating the robbery. "We're asking that if you know these individuals of interest please give the detective division a call at 527-4550," said Estess.

Copyright 2012 KPLC All rights reserved.