Name of electrocuted worker released

UPDATE: The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday that the cause of death in Monday's tragic accident, which claimed the life of Mr. John Peavy, 33, of Bryan, Texas, was caused by electrocution.

Peavy, an employee of Dish Network, was on a scheduled service call at a residence in Ragley, when, while in the crawl space under the house, came in contact with a pipe or wire possibly used as a ground causing his death.

The enclosed area coupled with high temperatures, caused Mr. Peavy to perspire heavily which may have increased conductivity.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says a 33-year-old satellite communications technician was electrocuted while working under a home in Ragley.

The incident happened around 1:45pm Monday.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. But the sheriff's office says it believes the man is from Bryan, Texas.

Copyright 2012 KPLC All rights reserved