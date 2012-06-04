Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening!

It's over at the state capitol as lawmakers wrap up a very emotional and contentious session.

Also, a worker is electrocuted on the job in Beauregard Parish.

Should Facebook allow kids under 13 to have their own pages? Facebook has said no, but that could be changing.

Amazing video as a school bus driver loses control.

In sports, a local teen, just out of high school, gets selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.