Hurricane seminars for senior citizens

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

Calcasieu TRIAD and Synergy Home Care are teaming up with the Office of Community Services Friday, June 8, 2012, to offer a morning of presentations and discussion about important topics related to hurricane preparedness for seniors and special needs citizens.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Allen P. August Sr. Multi-Purpose Annex , located at 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

Presentations will include information on 2012 hurricane predictions, safety tips, and the importance of residents planning ahead for tropical weather events. In addition, residents will be able to register for public emergency services on-site at no cost. This includes Vial of Life and other 911-related special needs.

The Vial of Life program is a life saving community service project which involves placing an individual's important medical information inside a special capsule that is kept on the top shelf of a person's refrigerator door. A magnet placed on the refrigerator informs emergency responders of the capsule in the event a resident is unable to communicate during an emergency.

For more information about this event call 337-721-4020.