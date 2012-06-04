McNeese hosts summer reading program

McNeese State University will hold a summer reading program through the entire month of June for elementary school students.

Anyone in first grade through sixth grade can attend. They'll receive one-on-one tutoring for 60 minutes a day and participate in reading enriched activities with a master teacher.

There are also other programs for kids, including cooking, art, video game design, sports and languages.

There's something for every child, instructor Laura Fontenot explains.

"It's important to have these camps because not only are the students getting some individualized tutoring but they are also being enriched with literature, make friends from different schools and they learn some fun science experiments that are easily replicable at home as well as doing some fun art projects, it also keeps our little ones reading all summer long."

