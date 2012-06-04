Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Mancuso on L'Auberge recovered body

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the death of 23-year-old Rory McDonagh, whose body was found Sunday afternoon at L'Auberge Casino in Lake Charles, was an unfortunate accident.

After watching casino surveillance tapes, the Sheriff's Office is sure alcohol was the main factor to McDonagh's stumble into the water from a third floor rooftop.

Sheriff Mancuso says the full coroner's report will determine if there was any head trauma with the fall causing death or whether the death was caused by drowning.

