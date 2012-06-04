I-10 task force yields 2 drug-related arrests

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Friday, June 1, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) Detective Sgt. Jeff Cole conducted a stop on a SUV for a traffic violation near the Lake Charles Loop on I-10.

The driver of the SUV, Vilma I. Guardado-Rivera, 28, and passenger Laba L. Guardado-Rivera, 25, both of Houston, Texas, who were accompanied by an 18-month old baby, told Sgt. Cole they were traveling from Houston to New Orleans.

During the traffic stop, both women began to act suspiciously. After receiving consent from the driver, Sgt. Cole conducted a search of the SUV and recovered over 90 grams of compressed cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $9,000, wrapped in cellophane and multiple layers of plastic gloves inside a coffee canister on the SUV's backseat floorboard.

Following further investigation by detectives and assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, it was discovered both women were in the country illegally.

Laba Guardado-Rivera was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of CDS II (Cocaine 28-200 grams); possession of drug paraphernalia; and cruelty to a juvenile (presence of CDS). Judge Michael Canaday set her bond at $217,500. Vilma Guardado-Rivera was released to U.S. Border Patrol with charges pending.