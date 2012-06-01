McNeese Receives 2nd NSF Grant for Koasati Language Project

The
following is a Press Release from McNeese State University:
McNeese
State University has received a $131,572 grant from the National Science
Foundation to continue the work of the Koasati Language Project – a
collaboration between McNeese and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana to ensure
that the tribe's language, Koasati, does not become extinct.
Koasati is an endangered language with fewer than 300 fluent speakers
among the Tribe's 800 plus members. An initial three-year $450,000 grant was received from the NSF's Documenting Endangered
Languages program for documenting and revitalizing the spoken language among the
Coushatta tribal members, while the second grant will focus on the first
phonetic study of Koasati.
Serving as co-principal investigators for
the grants are the husband-wife team of Bertney Langley, director of the
Coushatta Tribe's Heritage Department, and Dr. Linda Langley, McNeese research
professor of anthropology.
Much has been accomplished with the first grant, according to Linda,
including the creation of a 1,200 word topical dictionary with an audio CD of
sounds and word pronunciation and the publication of children's picture book.
"In addition, Koasati Language Project leaders and volunteers continue
to work to transcribe and translate almost 100 hours of recorded interviews and
conversations with tribal members," she said. These materials will provide
additional content for a new website, new books and teaching materials, as well
as the Coushatta Heritage Center that will house a theater, interactive digital
exhibits and video displays, genealogical materials and a Koasati language
library.
Bertney said the major thrust of the first three years was "the
documentation of the language, which has been tremendously successful and well
received among the tribal members."
A couple of McNeese students, who are also Coushatta tribal members,
assisted with the documentation process. Heather Williams, an elementary
education major, compiled the children's picture dictionary and phrase book,
while Crystal Williams, a government major, conducted historical research on
topics such as the traditional stomp dances.
Heather's interest in her culture began while watching her mother and
grandmother create baskets from pine needles and raffia and listening to their
conversations in a language she didn't fully understand.
"I was concerned that the language was dying. Working with the Langleys
while in high school, I was able to research and document the language and to
develop a children's picture dictionary and phrase book," said Heather.
Crystal's focus was on researching traditional tribal dance. "Years ago, Christian
missionaries visited Indian communities and brought their own teachings and
beliefs. That influence resulted in the banning of our traditional dances, such
as the Stomp Dance. Being involved in this project, I've learned that it is
possible to restore culture and value, as long as the community is dedicated to
the future (our children). Our elders say ‘Knowing your language is
knowing your culture,' and in order to keep it alive within our community, we
have to keep practicing it," said Crystal.
The Langleys are now working with two linguists - Jack Martin, a
professor at the College of William and Mary, and Matthew Gordon, a professor
at the University of California Santa Barbara - on the phonetic study. "Jack is
an expert in the Muskogean language family, while Matthew's area of expertise
is phonetic analysis," said Linda. "The data gathered over the next two years
will consist of analyses of scripted surveys of fluent speakers and
conversational data."
The driving force for this project comes from the Koasati Language
Committee, a group of tribal members fluent in Koasati who volunteer their time
and efforts to work with the linguistic consultants, according to Linda.
"Our studies suggest important differences between Koasati and both
Creek and Chickasaw. These findings will contribute to knowledge of sound
patterns in Koasati, Muskogean languages, North American languages and language
in general," she said.
"This collaborative project of keeping the Koasati language alive is
providing a solid foundation to build on for the Coushatta Tribe—we're all
doing this for our children," added Bertney.