Sulphur man accused of stealing from employer

On May 9, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a Sulphur business regarding an employee stealing materials.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance video from inside the business which revealed employee Paul V. Longpre, 34, of Sulphur, stealing over $15,000 worth of nickel tubing from the shop area of the business.

On May 24, Longpre was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged theft over $1,500.

He was released on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

CPSO Detective Glenn Lowery is the lead investigator on this case.