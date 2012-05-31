Steroid investigation leads to arrest of Hathaway man

The following is a Press Release from the Jennings Police Department:

A Joint Investigation between the Jennings Police Department, U.S. Customs and U.S. Postal Service led to the arrest of Regan Chase Benoit, 24, of Hathaway on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III (Steroids) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Manufacturing Supplies).

Benoit was booked into Jennings City Jail after the investigation into a package that was to be delivered to an address in the City of Jennings disclosed powder testosterone (steroids).

Federal and Postal authorities, along with Jennings Police Investigators determined the package to be destined for Benoit and subsequently led to his arrest.