A late-night search for a missing Lafayette woman

Crews are again looking in the Whiskey Bay area for an item believed to be related to the disappearance of Mickey Shunick.

This is the same area her bike was found over the weekend.

Various law enforcement agencies are back at the scene, including dive teams.

Cpl. Paul Mouton with the Lafayette Police Department told Lafayette TV stations that the second search was started because potential evidence has been found.

Stay with 7 News and www.kplctv.com for the latest information

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.