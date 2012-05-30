Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening!

Who killed Sierra Bouzigard? Two and a half years after her body was found in Moss Bluff the case has gone cold. Tonight, how her parents are hoping to change that.

Time is now officially running out for condemned killer Jason Reeves. His execution date has now been set, nearly eight years after he was convicted of killing a 4-year-old Moss Bluff girl.

The New Orleans Hornets didn't play tonight, but they won big. They won the NBA's draft lottery and will get to pick first.