2 vehicles of interest ruled out in Shunick case

The following is a Press Release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Lafayette Police have identified the operators and occupants of both the older model 4-door car and the white 4-door pickup truck with the bed cover, which were captured on surveillance video.

Investigators have ruled out any involvement by these individuals and they offered no additional clues for the investigation.

Investigators continue to seek information on the newer model white Z-71 pickup truck.

The investigation remains ongoing.