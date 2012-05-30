15-year-old girl charged with attempted 2nd degree murder

The following is a Press Release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:



Sheriff Craft reports that at approximately 2 p.m. on May 29, 2012, the Vernon Parish Criminal Division received a call from the New Llano Police Department requesting assistance in reference to a shooting incident that occurred at a residence locate on Magnolia Street in New Llano.

Upon arrival at the scene detectives were advised that a 15-year-old female had shot her stepfather, Kendall Remsing, 35. The shooting occurred during an apparent domestic disturbance.

The victim was transported to Byrd Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized and then flown to Rapides Hospital in Alexandria, LA. The victim is currently in the intensive care unit in stable but critical condition.

The juvenile has been charged with attempted second degree murder in connection with this incident and is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation into this incident is continuing at this time.