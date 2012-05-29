Police hope to glean clues from missing woman's bike

Police are hopeful of pulling evidence from missing Lafayette woman Mickey Shunick's bike after it was found Sunday night under the I-10 Whiskey Bay Bridge east of Lafayette.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Lafayette police said they believed the bike was dumped beneath the bridge. It was submerged except for a small section of the frame. The rear tire was damaged.

Shunick, a student, went missing after leaving a friend's residence in the 100 block of Ryan Street in Lafayette around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. Surveillance video subsequently showed Shunick biking down Versailles Boulevard and St. Johns Street in Lafayette.

The bike, which Shunick's family confirmed was hers, is currently being processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Detectives believe that forensic experts can find evidence on the frame, handle bars and handgrips recovered at the scene.

Authorities are also checking sex offenders in the area to see where they were at the time Shunick went missing and they're seeking information regarding a pickup truck seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding Shunick's disappearance is asked to call the police Tips Line at 337-291-8633 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

