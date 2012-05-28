Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening!

Nearly 70 years after he was killed in combat in World War Two, a southwest Louisiana soldier's family finally receives an important honor.

Where's Mickey! The search for the missing ULL student was focused on the Atchafalaya Basin after her bike was found.

Really angry birds! Wild turkeys ran rampant in one Texas town, leaving some residents afraid to go outside.

In sports, LSU gets ready for the post-season in softball and baseball.

And in weather, Wade will tell us about our rain chances.